Save your measurements for later. No matter if you have to furnish your house or keep track of your daughter while she grows.
Two taps and you have a simple measurement. Simply choose the start and end points and their distance is immediately calculated.
Measure areas and volumes. Precisely change the position of the points with a 3-coordinate picker.
Why not track your daughter's growth with your phone? No more wall ruler.
Available in 12 languages and in both metric and imperial units.
Choose between a light and dark mode, visualize the distance directly in augmented reality, save your height in the Health app and even decide the colors and size of the points.
ARuler uses Apple's new framework ARKit. It uses augmented reality to understand the environment around you with your device's camera.